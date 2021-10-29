Farmers learn from local experts at Three Springs Farm

As a part of the Cherokee County Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Meeting, locals visited Three Springs Farm in Oaks to learn about farming practices from Mike Appel, one of the farm's owners. Also on the tour was Micah Anderson, right, from Langston University who spoke to participants.

As a part of the Cherokee County Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Meeting, locals visited Three Springs Farm in Oaks to learn about farming practices from Mike Appel, one of the farm's owners. Also on the tour was Micah Anderson, right, from Langston University who spoke to participants.

Tags

Trending Video