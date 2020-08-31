Farmers' Market board to discuss extending online ordering season

The Tahlequah Farmers' Market has had an unusual season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but vendors and volunteers have made the most out of it, and there's still time to order fresh produce and homegrown items.
The TFM vendors and board members have use a drive-thru system in an effort to socially distance. It certainly has not been the same for those used to gathering under the Leoser Pavilion every Saturday.
"We sure miss the open air-market even that we have had in previous years," said President Marla Saeger. "We sure miss the people, the music, the hugs, and just seeing everyone each week."
While customers don't get peruse the booths this year, it might be easier for them to make their orders online. Each week, the online market opens at 5 p.m. and closes Thursday at 7 p.m., giving shoppers ample time to choose. The 19 vendors that have been included in the online sales this year bring their packaged orders to the pavilion on Saturday, when volunteers sort them out and load vehicles as they drive through.
"I had no idea there were so many trunk opening variations," said Saeger.
The feedback has varied. The market has a base of loyal customers who have been supportive since the pandemic began. Saeger has one customer who picks up a bouquet of flowers every week from Rare Breed Farms, and then displays it on her Facebook page.
"We have many who feel more comfortable about participating this way during these times," she said. "We have some who began to shop with us who didn't before due to 'walkability' issues. We also have many who are upset with us for making the decisions that our volunteers made at the beginning of the season. We average about 60 orders per week."
The farmers' market typically goes until the end of October. However, the TFM board is planning to discuss extending that deadline this season, "since it's already so strange," said Saeger.
Until a decision is made, the vendors will continue to bring their freshly grown vegetables, bake goods, beef products, farm fresh eggs, locally-made tamales, soaps, plants and more. Customers can place orders by visiting tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
With people still testing positive for COVID-19, it's unclear what the next season will look like for the Tahlequah Farmers' Market. But whatever the case, vendors and volunteers are looking forward to the day they can all meet in one place for fellowship.
"I cannot foresee the future, but I guarantee that we won't be taking things like hugs and seeing each other for granted ever again," said Saeger.
