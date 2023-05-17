The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market has already kicked off its season of providing the community with fresh produce.
TFM President Marla Saegar said the market has been racking up sales and surpassing attendance goals this season.
“We have been setting every kind of record that we can set,” said Saegar.
The first day of the TFM brought in 952 customers, with 988 being the largest turnout the event has had so far. It has generated over $10,000 in sales each day, which Saegar said is about a 25% improvement on past markets.
“In April, we were only open for the first four weeks because of [the Red Fern Festival], and in that first four weeks, we had over $40,000 in sales, so we are booking it,” said Saegar.
Saegar attributed the success to being in a contest for “Who’s Your Favorite Market?” TFM was named No. 1 in Oklahoma, No. 7 in the Southwest region, and placed 75th out of over 8,000 U.S. markets. The TFM normally has only 25 vendors participating, but it now has 49.
Among the vendors at the market are those selling baked goods, mushrooms, and crafts. Saegar said they are trying not to allow too many craft vendors, as they want to keep the market focused on food.
Due to the unusual weather, some produce has been slow coming in.
While strawberries and asparagus have already started to come in, Saegar doesn’t predict tomatoes and okra to make their appearance for a while.
This increase in vendors and attendees has caused the market to be expanded into the small pavilion next to the big pavilion across from Norris Park. Saegar said she has never expected to receive get much traction and traffic.
“That’s why we’re pinching ourselves because this is like ‘Wow!’ We were not expecting this,” said Saegar.
In October 2022, the TFM started a mobile market that helped to provide access to fresh produce and mitigating transportation barriers. Saegar said the organization will not be continuing the mobile market, but the Cherokee County Health Services Council will take it over. While the community mobile market will not be run by TFM anymore, the organization has just finalized an agreement with Tahlequah BEST to do its fall farm-to-table mobile market at the local schools.
Saegar said TFM’s senior program has 123 participants. The program, which is age- and income-based, allows for people who are Native American and over 55, or non-Native and over 60, to receive $50, which can only be spent on produce at a farmers’ market.
“DHS used to run this, and during COVID-19, it went by the wayside. So it’s been revamped by the Oklahoma Nutrition Information Education project, and instead of the seniors going to DHS to get signed up, they come to the market, or they call me and I get them signed up,” said Saegar.
The convenience of having people sign up is why Saegar believes the senior program is coming back full force.
