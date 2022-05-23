Farmers' Market inviting guests to holiday opening

The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market will open to the public on Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. And for this year’s holiday, the market will provide a number of vendors, entertainment, and a book-signing by a 13-year local author.
Vendors present are Rachael’s Pettit Garden Plants, Deep Roots Farm, J&K Tie Dye Designs, Crescent Moon Crafts, Wise Cat Apothecary, Maribel’s Tamales, Clear Creek Wellness Center, Fragrant Forest Farms, Freedom Bakery, Heaven Sent Food & Fiber, M3 Bee Farm, Green Briar Farms, Raincrow Farms, Rare Breed Farms, Shortline Elderberry Farm, Single Loop Ranch, Wheatstalks Bakery, Ben Berry Organics, Spring Forest Farm, Lee FarmIllinois River Valley Nursery, Susan Minnick, Family Savour, and The Countryside Woodcutter
The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides access to Oklahoma grown and made products. It provides economic support to Northeastern Oklahoma’s small farms and local artisans through direct sales. It also offers education by coordinating with Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office.
Marla Saeger, Tahlequah Farmers’ Market president, wants residents to support local growers.
“Our vendors have more and more fresh produce each week, and as the warmer weather and longer days go on, the warm weather crops will start making an appearance,” said Saeger.
Those who come early will have the best chance at purchasing what they would like, as supplies are limited.
Brian Conway, 13-year-old author of "Fishkeeping for Kids," will sign books at the Farmers' Market at his first booksigning.
Heather Winn, Oklahoma State University Extension Service family consumer sciences educator, will provide a booth where she will teach about local foods and eating healthy.
