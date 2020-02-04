The annual business meeting and potluck for the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market brought excitement for another successful season. Local vendors and community partners attended to see what changes would be implemented in the 2020 season.
TFM AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer Malory Maloney recapped the 2019 season's successes and where the future of the market is heading. Maloney said TFM is more than just a market, and reported three key services the market provides to the community: access, education, and support.
Tahlequah is classified as an urban food desert, defined by the large number of people within a one-mile marker that have low access to fresh, healthy, and affordable foods. Last year, TFM provided $7,982 in healthy foods to community members through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Farm to School mini markets, Oklahoma Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, and Double Up Food Bucks. Nearly 20,000 community members were impacted by these services, most that would not be available without the TFM.
TFM educated 218 third-grade students on the importance of nutrition and agriculture through the Farm to School Program, sponsored by Tahlequah Public Schools and Tahlequah BEST Coalition. The market’s “Education Station” offered educational materials, recipes, samples, and resources to all market patrons. Maloney reported TFM provided support to the local economy by providing a venue for more than 30 small business owners and attracting an average of over 600 patrons weekly. A reported $126,700 was brought to the community through the market.
Though the 2019 season brought many successes, TFM will focus on goals for the future. The market strives for continued growth and providing a sense of community. The market seeks to find the next generation of farmers through the new Future Farmers’ Initiative.
“Farming is a dying art,” said Travis Wyman, TFM former board member. “The next generation of farmers will be critical in sustaining local markets like ours.”
The Future Farmers’ Initiative will include programming for online ordering, fee waivers for new produce vendors, and a youth booth. The youth booth will be sponsored by the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, and will encourage local youth to grow produce and sell at the market, teaching skills about both agriculture and entrepreneurship.
“We expect the market to grow with the new programming, so the board will be growing by two new members,” said Marla Saeger, TFM board president.
Saeger also discussed the defunding on the market’s DUFB program. Community support and fundraising efforts have allowed the market to sustain the DUFB program. DUFB doubles SNAP dollars up to $20 every weekend during the market season.
“Community partners support this market and see the benefit of having access to fresh and healthy foods,” said Saeger. “They will not allow for the DUFB program to end.”
The TFM board thanked two of its greatest supporting organizations: the Tahlequah BEST Coalition and the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program.
The 2020 market season will begin Saturday, April 4, at 8 a.m. to noon. The market takes place every Saturday, April to October. The TFM accepts cash, credit, debit, and SNAP.
For more information about TFM or to become a vendor, visit tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.