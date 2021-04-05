Farmers' Market opens with dual shopping options

An air of optimism permeated the warm air as vendors smiled beneath Leoser Pavilion near Norris Park on Saturday morning at the opening of the Tahlequah Farmers' Market.
Due to the pandemic, it's been a while since the community had been able to mingle at the open-air market. With violin music in the background, the organizers laughed and talked, reminiscing and discussing their plans for the upcoming year.
“We’re here,” said TFM President Marla Saeger. “It feels good. It feels really good to be out here.”
Last year, the market was only open online, so vendors missed out on opportunities to connect with the community. This year, they have introduced a hybrid marketplace that allows customers to shop online and pick up food on Saturday morning, but others can also shop traditionally.
Like all businesses in Tahlequah, TFM had to assemble a model with no instructions.
“We had to improvise last year,” Saeger said with a smile.
In the end, their work moving the TFM online opened up more options for customers this year. The website can reach customers that normally could not be reached, and there are also vendors that normally could not have been used. This year, TFM will offer a robust line of vendors, both online and in-person.
Saeger explained the change in the market structure by using an example of one of the beef vendors.
“We’ve got a beef lady who sells with us online, but not open air. She sells in Muskogee on Saturday mornings, so we wouldn’t be able to normally use her,” she said.
Because she sells online, Tahlequah customers have access to her products through the online order form. Likewise, a handful of vendors sell in open air, but do not offer online sales.
“It has really worked out to sell online for us,” Saeger said.
Tabitha Findley of Rare Breed Farms in Hulbert sold products Saturday morning. She has made changes over the past year to accommodate the pandemic, and she has noticed the demand for local food has increased.
“COVID gave us a big boost last year because people were looking for local food,” she said.
The February storm set farmers back, but Findley has made up much of the ground, partly with the help of the new tunnel greenhouses her farm invested in this year.
All of Findley’s family works on the farm. Her husband quit his corporate job to work there. They sell vegetables, fruit, eggs, pork, lamb, beef, and chicken. On Saturday, she was primarily selling starter plants, particularly tomatoes, peppers, and mixed greens.
“We usually sell starter plants in the spring. That does well for us because I always raise too many plants. This year, we are certified nationally grown, which helps our customers trust us. We really do raise our vegetables without the use of chemicals and pesticides,” she said.
Findley expects June to start the peak of their vegetable season, but because of her greenhouse tunnels, customers can expect squash, zucchini, kale, and herb starter plants over the next few weeks.
While some customers are already planting their starters, for the average gardener, Findley recommends waiting a few weeks.
“For now, I would recommend putting them in a sunny location. Keep them watered. You want to make sure it is warm and there is no danger of frost. You also want to make sure your ground is warm,” she said.
For those anxious to plant, she said if there is a chance of frost, they can cover starter plants with plastic.
“Some people use milk jugs. You can also use a plastic pot that you may have lying around. Just make sure you have it covered,” said Findley.
Experts suggest planting by the April 15.
“Last year, we planted our tomatoes the first week of May, and a cold snap came in. We had a frost burn the tops of our tomatoes. You just never really know around here,” Findley said.
Check it out
The online TFM order form becomes available every Monday at 5 p.m., and customers can place orders until Thursday at 7 p.m. They must pick up their goods Saturday between 8 and 9 a.m. Orders can be placed at www.tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
