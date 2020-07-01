Farmers' Market opts to continue online pickup

Tahlequah Farmers’ Market board has decided to continue the 2020 market online, with pickup available on Saturday mornings.
The mission of the TFM is to provide local access to Oklahoma-grown and made-in-Oklahoma products, according to Marla Saeger, TFM president.
“We work to support the economic growth of Northeast Oklahoma’s small farms and local artisans and craftsmen by providing a direct sales site and to educate the community about nutritional, health, economic and environmental benefits of buying directly from local producers,” said Saeger. “In an effort to continue with our mission during this time, we have worked very hard as volunteers to develop an online market. This was a very challenging decision, but after considering the health of our amazing vendors, volunteers and their loved ones, and to continue to provide an effective direct sales site we have determined remaining 100 percent online for the season is the way to go.”
The TFM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) run by a few volunteer board members. They have been working to come up with innovative solutions to broaden their reach using the online system.
“We will be contacting facilities with those with limited access, placing flyers of how to order for those who are not following us online, and testing additional ordering methods,” said Saeger. “We love this community and our wonderful vendors, and want to be a part of the efforts to strengthen our community as a whole.”
The online ordering for TFM begins each Monday at 5 p.m. on https://tahlequah-farmers-market.myshopify.com, and closes each Thursday at 7 p.m. Customers can shop by vendor, product or category, and an option for substitutions is available. Orders must be prepaid, except for those using SNAP and Senior Nutrition plans.
Orders can be picked up on Saturdays, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Any orders not picked up by 10:45 a.m. will be donated to the community. Customers are to drive through the alley behind the Loeser Pavilion from Morgan Street, and must stay in their vehicles. If any in-person interactions are required, a mask must be worn. Customers should have their order numbers ready.
All ordering and pick-up procedures are available at www.tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
“We look forward to the season to follow. We know we will be better than ever. We have learned so much from this year. Adding an online market option has been a hope of ours for several years, and this year pushed us to make it happen,” said Saeger.
Check it out
For more information about the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, email tahlequahfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
