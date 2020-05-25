Farmers' Market to go back into action Saturday

It might look a little different, but the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is set to return Saturday, May 30.
Instead of the typical in-person shopping featured at the market, for the time being, customers will be able to order fresh produce online to be picked up via drive-thru. After taking a look at some different online platforms, the TFM board decided to go with Shopify, where folks will be able to place their order.
“It takes some time to get it up and running, but it seems much more user-friendly to both our vendors and our customers,” said TFM President Marla Saeger. “This platform allows the customer to shop by vendor, shop by product, or shop by category.”
Organizers have also been busy working on procurers that will help both customers and vendors remain safe. They have been provided masks from the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service, and the restaurant Linney Breaux’s supplied the group with gloves.
To prepare for the first public opening, TFM members tested out the new system Saturday, March 23.
“We invited 12 people and had nine orders, so not a bad ratio there,” said Saeger. “We did the drive-thru pickup, which went very well.”
Those who want to purchase items from the market are asked to use the online platform and not walk up to the market, which will still be at the Leoser Pavilion. It’s taken the TFM crew about a month to set up the system, although Saeger said it feels more like a year.
“We’re going to be utilizing the alley between the pavilion and the RJ Barbershop,” she said. “So they will enter from Morgan Street, they will have an order number, which they will put in their window, and we will put their orders in their trunk.”
The market will go online Monday at 5 p.m., at which point people will be able to place their orders.
Saeger also recently signed an MOU with Cherokee County Health Services Council to apply for a grant to create a Produce Prescription Program. She said there also will some changes to the yearly state conference for farmers’ markets, which is put on by the ONIE Project of the USDA.
“They are seeing that the big conference isn’t very viable for next year,” she said. “So they are seeking a grant that would divide Oklahoma into regions with Lawton and Tahlequah as the two lead markets. Our market will represent Northeast Oklahoma and I will be coordinating NE OK markets with webinars and regional trainings for three years.”
Check it out
For more details on how to order produce from the market online, visit the Tahlequah Farmers Market Facebook page or email tahlequahfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
