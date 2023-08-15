Cherokee County is home to a bounty of local farmers who, along with the fresh produce they peddle en plein air, are celebrated annually during National Farmers' Market week.
Marla Saeger, TFM president, said the market has been setting all kinds of records this year.
"Our largest floor turnout this year is a new record for us, and it was 1037 customers in four hours," said Saeger. "I use a clicker to count and my thumb was very sore."
TFM is held Saturdays under the large pavillion across the street from Norris Park. Due to large influx of new vendors, Saeger said the market has had to branch out to the smaller pavilion, too.
"We've got a new program that we're working with this year with the Cherokee Nation. They have a new Cherokee Nation WIC Program that can only be used at a farmers' market," she said.
Saeger said the new program is especially exciting.
"Normally with a WIC program, to be a vendor you have to have available everything that the WIC program wants to offer. So, it's really only usable by grocery stores," she said. "Well, with this new Cherokee Nation WIC program, it's only used in farmers' markets. So people are getting good, fresh vegetables, and I like seeing that."
TFM is getting ready to start its Farm2School program. Saeger isn't sure which schools the market will visit yet, but the program will take place on Aug. 29, Sept. 5, and Sept. 12.
"We target the third-graders and they get 12 veggie bucks to go shopping at the mini market that we take to them," she said. "This will be our ninth year to do this. The first year that we did it, so many teachers came to me and said, 'You have no idea how many of these children have never seen a fresh vegetable.' So we've been doing it for a few years now, and I'm making sure they don't get out of third grade without knowing what an eggplant and a zucchini are."
Saeger said the third-graders are adorable and have a lot of energy.
"We target that age group because they are so inquisitive and so they're interested in what we're doing," she said.
This past Saturday, Aug. 12, TFM was joined by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, and the organization hosted some sampling and a scavenger hunt for kids.
“Your local farmers' market is the perfect place to be exposed to new foods you might not have tried before, and a great way to support local agriculture,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director, in an Aug. 8 press release. “As a plus, freshly picked fruits and vegetables are more flavorful and nutritious than foods that were harvested days ago and hundreds or thousands of miles away.”
TFM Board Member Loretta Merritt has been involved with the market for several years. Merritt runs Shortline Elderberry Farm with her husband, Bob, in Welling, and her own Farm Hub in Keys. Merritt explained that the farm hub is similar to a farmers' market, although this is the couple's own private enterprise.
"We have a group of growers and we sell of their behalf," said Merritt.
Merritt's farm hub is held entirely in a shipping container, from which the couple also sells their own farm products. Merritt said Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program helped them set up the farm hub.
"It's another outreach to the community," she said. "We're registered as a farm hub and we take SNAP, Cherokee Nation WIC, and Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program benefits."
The Merritt's farm hub is open all-year round Fridays from 4-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The TFM takes place every Saturday through the end of October from 8 a.m. to noon. TFM is currently in the running for an American Farmland Trust competition. Last year, TFM placed first in Oklahoma.
"Right now, Norman is giving us a run for our money, and they are actually No. 1 and we are No. 2 right now. So we could use the votes," she said.
Get involved
To vote in the 2023 America’s Farmers Market Celebration, visit: https://markets.farmland.org/.
