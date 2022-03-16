Farmers' Market welcomes youth booth, other changes

The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market will kick off its season April 2 from 8 a.m. to noon, and organizers are inviting the public to a meeting on Saturday, March 19.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on 315 E. Shawnee St. Attendees will learn about what is in store for the upcoming season, and organizers will recruit vendors.
The farmers’ market will also host a new booth this year for youth farmers.
“We have a lot of children in our community who are interested. We are giving them an opportunity to join us,” said Marla Saeger, TFM president.
Youth farmers will have an opportunity to bring produce to the market to sell directly to the public. Produce must be grown by the youth themselves. The market will collect a 5% commission on all produce. A parent or guardian must be present while the youth are selling.
“They won’t have to have a vendor display. They can come with their tomatoes or extra stuff from the garden,” said Saeger.
The Farmers’ Market is still working with Cherokee County Health Services Council to launch a mobile market.
“Our agency is partnering with Tahlequah Farmers' Market to bring a mobile market to the community,” said Lora Buchele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator.
The mobile market is not likely to be launched this year, but organizers want to ask the community where they think the county’s greatest needs are. Saeger will post a time on the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market Facebook page when that information becomes available.
“We are getting ready to put together a community input session to find out where we are needed. We are in the beginning phases of that planning,” said Saeger.
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market plays an important role in the community because it connects the county with local produce, which is especially meaningful these days because of higher gasoline prices.
“You know where it’s coming from. We have this high-priced gasoline now, so it doesn’t make sense to ship food from one end of the country to the other,” said Saeger.
She argued that food at the market lasts longer than food bought in grocery stores, and that acquiring food locally supports friends and neighbors in the community.
“You are keeping your money local,” she said.
Saeger added that local food also tastes better, and is healthier than grocery store food.
“Most of my vendors are not necessarily organic because it allows some negative stuff, but we try to be better than organic. There are practices in organic that aren’t necessarily healthful,” she said.
Many vendors practice regenerative gardening, which is designed to nourish the soil naturally, rather than depleting it.
This year, Saeger will be spearheading the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program by the USDA, which will allow seniors to receive a $50 gift card to the market.
Check it out
For more information about the Tahlequah Farmers’ Market, as well as how to become a vendor, visit and fill out an application at Tahlequahfarmersmarket.org or email tahlequahfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
