STILLWATER - Agricultural producers can now apply for USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which provides direct payments to offset impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The application and a calculator are online, and USDA's Farm Service Agency staff members are available by phone, fax and online to help producers complete applications. Applications will be taken through Aug. 28. USDA is making available $16 billion for assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns.arketing of commodities. Producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval. The remaining portion will be paid at a later date.
Producers can download the application and other forms from farmers.gov/cfap. Producers can find a payment calculator to help identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate payments. Producers in search of support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364. Producers of eligible commodities will apply through their local FSA office. Those who use the online calculator tool can print off a pre-filled CFAP application, sign, and submit it to the local FSA office electronically or by hand delivery. Documentation to support the producer's application and certification may be requested. More information is available on farmers.gov/cfap. To find the latest information on CFAP, visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.