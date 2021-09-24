Fall is the favorite time of year for many fashionistas, because it means the return of sleeves and sweaters. This year, Tahlequah shops are bringing out fall items that will entice even the less stylistically-inclined.
Shackets, cardigans, plaid, sweaters, vests, and jeans are going to be big sellers. While temperatures in Tahlequah have just started to drop, local retailers are already seeing a spike in fall-related activity as residents prepare for the cold weather.
A shacket is a combination of a shirt and a jacket, and it can be worn as either. It is thick enough to wear as outerwear, but it is comfortable enough that it could be worn by itself, and they are on sale at Junie’s Closet.
“This year, we’re getting a lot of shackets and plaid,” said Junie’s Closet employee Mallerie King. “It is like a flannel jacket. It’s a thicker sweater jacket. They are super comfy.
Most shackets in Tahlequah come in plaid, which is trending throughout the country.
Many stores in town are carrying cardigans, which are popular because they are versatile and can be worn in different kinds of weather.
“We have our cardigans, as well, that are thicker. They’re great for throwing over a shirt in the morning when it is cool. And then you can take it out when it gets warm throughout the day,” said King.
Amy Carter is also stocking up on cardigans at Vivid.
“And this year, we’re double-downing on cardigans because they are so good for transitional weather, and even when it is cold inside you can wear your cardigan. When it’s cold outside, but not too cold, you can wear your cardigan. Layering is always a nice fashion,” she said.
Hoodies are also popular for guys and gals because they can be worn in either cold or cool weather. They also make a great canvas for prints to show off pride in a sports team or place. Vivid is offering Tahlequah-themed hoodies and long-sleeved t-shirts, which are perfect for fall weather.
“For fall fashion, we always try to treat people with awesome Tahlequah hoodies and long-sleeve shirts because everyone is a big supporter of Tahlequah. Even people who live here are big supporters of Tahlequah, and it’s what makes it such a wonderful community,” said Carter.
Mary Ann Davis, from Workman's, agrees.
“Our T-shirts, we have these on sale. They are good for layering. We brought out our hoodies because it is getting cooler,” she said.
Workman's sells a lot of jeans. Davis finds that Wranglers are popular with seasoned customers, whereas Ariat jeans are more popular with younger generations.
“We sell Ariat jeans, which are always popular. Most of the younger guys go for Ariats,” she said.
Girls are buying low-cut, mid-rise jeans, some of which come as bell bottoms. While some bell bottoms come completely in denim, others are altered wherein some of the denim has been cut out and replaced with colorful fabric.
Workman’s is also known for their button-up dress shirts with mother-of-pearl buttons.
Popular accessories include hats, socks, cross-body bags, and scarves.
“Bandanas, we are getting a lot of those. Girls tie them around their neck, put them in their hair, or tie them around their belt loops,” said King.
Junie’s Closet is also selling felt fedoras for ladies in different colors.
Vivid has stocked up on cross-body bags and funny socks.
“I would say, cross-body bags have been a great hit so far into the fall whether they are leather or waxed canvas. They have been a huge hit, and I see them rising in the future,” said Carter. “People continue to enjoy wearing, and appear to enjoy giving funny socks. We always have to keep our funny socks around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.