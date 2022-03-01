March 1 commemorated Mardi Gras, and this year, locals celebrated by hitting up their favorite Cajun locales. Okies, and Louisiana transplants take the opportunity to celebrate, whether for religious reasons, or just as another excuse to have a good time.
Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, sometimes called Shrove Tuesday, commemorates the beginning of Lent, which is a Catholic tradition. On Ash Wednesday, Christians throughout the world give up something to prepare for Easter.
Leona Chapman is a Cherokee County resident who lived in Louisiana for most of her adult life. After she and her husband retired, they decided to move back home to Oklahoma, but they brought their Cajun spirit with them.
“During Lent, you don’t indulge, whether it’s chocolate or alcohol. And for us, most of it is chocolate and alcohol. You give it up until Easter,” she said.
Fat Tuesday is a last celebration of decadence before fasting.
“Mardi Gras means having a good time. Growing up in Lafayette, the Mardi Gras festivals were all about going all out. Mardi Gras is a Catholic holiday. I’m not Catholic, but I help celebrate it. It’s getting out of your system the day before you have to repent,” said Brandon Linney, co-owner of Linney Breaux’s.
Throughout Louisiana, residents celebrate over the course of a long weekend, and celebrations consist of parades with floats, feasts, and family gatherings.
For years up until 2020, Chapman took part in a Mardi Gras group, which consists of artists and workers who create the floats that drive through a city's main street.
“You get up. We ride on Sunday morning, and we’d go to a lady’s house. It was an all-ladies group. We’d have a pot of gumbo and mimosas and king cake, and then we get ready to ride. We’d go down to the bend, get on the floats, and start to ride. In between each one of our floats was a band,” she said.
While the most famous Mardi Gras parade takes place in New Orleans, smaller parades dot the Louisiana map. Chapman participated in a parade in her hometown of Morgan City, about 90 miles from The Big Easy.
“There were about 50 different high school bands. The people would line up at a parade that would last 15 minutes. They would get there and bring a barbecue, and throw beads. It’s just wonderful. If you’ve never been, then go. But don’t experience it in New Orleans. Go to a smaller town, like Lafayette or Morgan City,” she said.
Her husband, Frank Chapman, grew up in Oklahoma, but he gained an appreciation for the holiday because it connected him with his neighbors and loved ones.
“It’s all about the family. It doesn’t matter what age you are. We gather and have a good time. At Mardi Gras, we talk about giving up something. Every weekend is a party, and Mardi Gras is one of the biggest ones. It comes to where you really have to figure out what you want to give up for 40 days. What can you do without?” he said.
Mike and Delena Linney live in Muskogee, but support their children Brandon and Michael, who own Linney Breaux’s, who they raised in Louisiana.
“I taught them everything they know. We lived in Louisiana for 22 years, and we adapted the culture. We love the culture and the comradery,” said Mike Linney. “It’s a religious tradition. Catholicism is pretty strong in Louisiana. That's where it comes from. In the days leading up to Lent, tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, so today is Fat Tuesday where you drink a lot.”
Kroner & Baer kicked off the holiday on Tuesday night with live music and cajun food. Locals indulged in chicken and sausage gumbo, hurricanes, beignets, and king cake while listening to The Three Fs with Joe Mack.
Julian Cohenour and Morgan Grooms came to Kroner & Baer where they were able to celebrate Mardi Gras and their friend’s birthday at the same time. The warmer weather gave the two an opportunity to enjoy the outdoor space and make memories.
“It’s a nice sunny day. It's great weather to be outside,” said Cohenour.
Kroner & Baer and Linney Breaux’s will be teaming up again for their Fourth Annual Crawfish Festival, which will take place April 1-2. The event will feature a number of local musicians, as well as cajun food. Food tickets are on sale now.
“The advantage of purchasing in advance is that you save a couple of dollars per meal ticket,” said Brandon Linney. “It includes a two pound crawfish boil, potatoes, corn on the cob, dipping sauce, and a non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.”
On the day of the event, meal tickets will cost $22, but currently, they are going for $20 and can be purchased at either restaurant or on the event page, which can be found on the Linney Breaux’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/linneybreauxs.
