Authorities say a fire that killed two people last week is still being investigated as a homicide and arson.
According to reports, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Gifford responded to the structure fire on Grace Hudlin Road in the early hours of June 10. The Hulbert Fire Department informed him the bodies of 60-year-old Sharon Walters and 15-year-old Addison Reese had been recovered.
"At this time, the State Fire Marshal and Medical Examiner had already been contacted and were on the way to the scene," Gifford said in the report.
A neighbor said a woman came to her house and told her Walters' house was on fire and to call 911. The neighbor said a few people were at the house and knocked out a window to make contact with anyone still inside. The neighbor said the woman and her husband left the scene and went home, where Gifford later found them.
"I made contact with these two individuals a short time later and spoke with them about the incident," Gifford said. "Both [the woman and her husband ] gave similar statements that corroborated [the neighbor's] statement."
Walters' son and Reese' father said his sister had called him, and that was how he found out about the fire. Gifford went to the sister's house and got her statement.
She said a woman knocked on her door and told her that her mother's house was on fire. She said the woman ran back to her gold or tan older-model Ford F-150 truck and took off at a high rate of speed.
The sister described the woman was very skinny with short hair and looked 'really rough,'" Gifford said.
He asked the woman and her husband if they were the ones who notified the sister of the fire, and they said they weren't. However, they told the deputy it sound like he was looking for a woman who matched the description and who drives the same truck.
The sister told Gifford about an incident that happened June 7 at Walters' house. She said a man was at the house and tried to borrow money and her car.
"When Sharon told [him] no, a verbal argument ensued and it became very heated and involved threats being made by [him]," Gifford said.
A Hulbert firefighter witnessed the same man at Walters' house earlier on June 10. No one was able to make contact with the man to get a statement.
