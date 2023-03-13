ADAIR COUNTY - The cause of a March 10 motor vehicle crash in Adair County that resulted in the death of a Westville man is still under investigation.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Lane Hunter, 58, was traveling northbound Friday afternoon on a bicycle on Baron Hill on U.S. Highway 59 when his bike reportedly swerved to the left and was struck by a vehicle, which was also northbound. The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven by Chelsea Patterson, 18, Stilwell. Patterson was not injured.
The collision was investigated by Troopers Tommy Mullins, Aaron Wall and Lt. Sheldon Dobbs of the Adair County Troop C Detachment, Adair County EMS and Fire, Mid-County Fire and the Westville Police Department.
