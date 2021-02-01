During World War II, in Hrubieszów, Poland, the Nazi Party went from forcing Jews to work in brick factories and build roads, to rounding up small groups to be “resettled in another part of Poland,” said Michael Korenblit.
The author told the story of his parents’ experience from the Holocaust in “Until We Meet Again,” during a Zoom presentation with the Eastern Oklahoma Library System. He said that one Saturday night, his father, a Jewish man from Hrubieszów, decided he wanted to see where the Nazis were taking those they had rounded up. Often they were doctors, lawyers, rabbis and teachers.
His father, Meyer Korenblit, and mother, Manya Nagelsztajin, were dating. The pair followed the Nazis one night to see where they were taking their neighbors, and snuck out of the ghetto into which Jews had been separated. They made their way outside of the city and watched as the Nazis came down the road with Christian Poles, who were collaborating with them, and around 20 Jews.
“They followed from a safe distance, until the Nazis left the road and went into this open field,” said Korenblit. “My mom and dad went into this little forest area and laid down on the brush. They watched as the Nazis marched those 20 Jews up to two large holes that had been dug in the ground.”
His parents watched as the Nazis shot their neighbors. The bodies were thrown into the holes, and the Christian Poles filled them with dirt. Korenblit’s parents said they would never forget the sight of dirt moving in the holes, because not everybody had been killed immediately.
“People who were alive were still trying to dig their way out from the bodies and the dirt on top of them,” he said. “Eventually, the ground stopped moving, as those Jews died from suffocation. So my mom and dad knew they had to go back and tell their parents what they had just seen.”
That night, Meyer and his father slipped out to visit a friend of the family, a farmer with whom Meyer’s father had worked. They asked him if he would help them one day, should they need it, and the farmer agreed.
Meanwhile, Manya’s father was a handyman, brick layer and builder. The Nazis used him for special assignments, such as building structures or repairing items in their homes. Every day, they took him to his work place, gave him an assignment, and left him alone until the day was over.
“The first day after my mom told her father what she had seen, he got to his work assignment, and the Nazis left him,” said Korenblit. “The first thing he did was, he looked around and found a single brick. He took the brick and stuffed it down his pants."
Every night, the man would take a brick to his basement. There, he eventually built a crawl space where the family could hide, large enough for each of them to lie down.
In March 1942, there was a knock on the door of Meyer's home.
“If there is one thing you didn’t want to hear late at night, it was a knock on your door in the ghetto, being Jewish, because you knew that could only be bad,” said Korenblit. “My dad and his father went and answered the door, and standing there is this young Christian Pole, and they immediately escorted him into the house.”
It was the son of the police chief, who knew the Nazis planned to start rounding up Jews the next morning, because the Polish government was being forced to help. The police chief, who had been working with the Polish underground to fight the Nazis, had built a hideout in his home and took Korenblit’s father and his family to hide for the night.
“Before my dad left to go to that hideout, you can imagine what he did,” said Korenblit. “That was, he snuck out of his house, and snuck over to my mom’s house in the ghetto to warn their family. They went down into the basement hideout, where they hid for 24 hours.”
Two weeks later, there was another knock on the door. It was the same young man as before. This time, Korenblit said, his father and his family went to stay with the Polish commissioner of roads, who had also been working with Polish resistance. So Meyer went to warn Manya and her family again. However, this time, Manya’s aunt refused to hide, as she had been sick before the war started. Korenblit’s mother and her family told her goodnight and left her in her bed, and it was the last time they saw her.
Three weeks later, another knock came. It was the son of the road commissioner, who said the Nazis would be going around the next morning to round up the rest of the Jews. So Korenblit’s father and his family prepared to go to the farmer’s home.
“As my dad’s mom was getting his little sisters ready to go, my dad looked to his father and said, ‘I have to go see my girlfriend one more time,’” said Korenblit. “His dad said he literally looked at him and said, ‘Are you crazy? Have you lost every ounce of brains you have in your head? The Nazis have encircled the entire city waiting for any Jew to escape and you want to go see your girlfriend again?’”
But go he did.
What's next
This final in the three-part series on Michael Korenblit's presentation about his parents during the Holocaust will be published Thursday, Feb 4.
