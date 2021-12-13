Authorities have located the two occupants of an aircraft that crashed at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport last week.
The Piper Tri-Pacer was found in an "obscure area" that contained heavy brush on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Acting Airport Manager Greg Blish said they were able to track a father and son in Texas.
“After much phone-calling, I spent a lot of time and I got ahold of an airport in Texas who knew the guy and knew he was bringing this airplane down there,” said Blish.
The 75-year-old man pilot admitted to Blish that he and his son had crashed the aircraft, but said they weren’t injured.
“They couldn’t find anybody at the terminal building to tell, but he didn’t leave a note or call the number on the door. [They] got a taxi ride to McAlester and [a relative] picked them up and took them back to Texas,” said Blish.
Blish suspects the aircraft ran out of fuel, but he’s unsure when the crash occurred. The wreckage went unnoticed for a number of days before another pilot found it.
The previous registered owner was contacted during the investigation, and he advised the plane had been sold in August to an auction company.
The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating.
