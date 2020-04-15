Faught files for re-election to House D-14

Muskogee small business owner and former state representative George Faught has announced he has filed for re-election to State House District 14 seat.
Faught, a Republican, previously held the seat from 2006-2012 and 2014-2018.
District 14 is made up of eastern Muskogee County and western Cherokee County, taking in half of the city of Muskogee, and the towns of Fort Gibson, Braggs, and Webbers Falls, and portions of Hulbert.
“As Oklahoma faces this unprecedented crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must have experienced policy makers at the Capitol to help us navigate the rough waters we find ourselves in. More than 75 percent of the legislators currently serving in the State House have less than four years of experience, and those years had high revenues with an excess of cash to spend,” said Faught.
He believes that having previously served through both good times and bad, especially during the last prolonged national recession, he has a proven track record of making important and often extremely difficult decisions.
“With businesses shut down across the state for who knows how long, there will definitely be a sharp drop in the revenues that fund our core services," Faught said. "Decisions made this next term will determine the futures of our children and grandchildren. With the right experienced leadership and our resilient Oklahoma spirit, we will weather the storm and come back stronger than ever."
While in office, Faught served eight years on the Administrative Rules and Government Oversight committee, which reviews and approves rules and policies that affect how state agencies, boards and commissions operate. Six of those years he was committee chairman. During his tenure, he also served as vice chair of the Economic Development and Financial Services committee and as assistant majority floor leader.
Faught has been married to his wife, Becky, for 37 years, and they have three grown children and four grandchildren. As owner of Clean Pro, a Muskogee-based carpet and tile cleaning business that specializes in water damage restoration, Faught has served thousands of customers in surrounding communities for the past 33 years.
