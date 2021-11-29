Last year, amid COVID protocols, many local residents hunkered down for the holidays, and organizations canceled Christmas-themed parties and events. But now, as cases are waning, many venues are opening up and will host attractions for those wanting to celebrate.
On Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., Muskogee Civic Center will present "Christmas in Killarney," an evening of Irish traditions and songs. Spectators will witness world-class Irish dancing to traditional Christmas classics.
The Thompson House will present Victorian Christmas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
"Wreath and Wine at Sequoyah" will take place at Sequoyah State park on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. With natural materials and wire, attendees will be able to create and take home a Christmas wreath.
On Dec. 3, Downtown Tahlequah will celebrate the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6 p.m at Norris Park.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association will present Cookie Stroll on Main, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab a cookie box, and stroll downtown, and visit the shops.
Area organizers are excited for the Tahlequah Christmas parade, which will take place in Downtown Tahlequah and will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
“I’m excited to have Christmas back this year, and hopefully we’ll have some sense of normalcy. I’m ready to have the Christmas Parade back,” said Danny Perry, chef at Vidalia’s.
The sixth annual Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. The family-friendly shopping event will welcome holiday vendors from the area who will set up shop in 40 different booths. The event will host live music and will take place at the Cherokee County Community Building on 908 S. College Ave.
"Lights On" Seminary Hall will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. on Beta Field. Following the event, the NSU Department of Music will present "Good Yule," their holiday spectacular, at the NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.
"We are thrilled to be bringing the Lights On Seminary Hall event back this year and are fortunate to have found a great option for shifting the location while the building itself is under renovations – still providing the programming we have all come to expect while having a beautiful panoramic view of the historic building when the lights turn on," said Dr. Robyn Pursley, professor of drama at NSU.
Town Creek Mercantile will present Letters to Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. which is a unique activity where children can correspond with Santa Claus.
American Theater Company will present “A Christmas Carol,” which will run from Dec. 10-23 at the John H. Williams Theatre in Tulsa. Matinees start at 2 p.m. and evening shows start at 7:30 p.m.
The Encore Performing Arts Society here in Tahlequah will present Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11 at 8 a.m., followed by Pancakes & Pictures with Santa, a sensory sensitive event at noon. They will perform “The Nutcracker” in Wagoner on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 at 7 pm. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
“We are grateful to be returning to stage with Nutcracker 2021 featuring the cast of local children and adults,” said Lena Gladkova-Huffman, artistic director of “The Nutcracker.”
The Tulsa Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at Chapman Music Hall in Tulsa from Dec. 10-19. Matinees start at 2 p.m. and evening shows start at 7 p.m. On Dec. 4, The Polar Express in Concert will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Broken Arrow Playhouse theater will present “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” on Dec. 3 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 at 2 p.m.
The Tulsa Zoo will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11 at 9 a.m. For $26 –members, $31 –non-members – per person, visitors can enjoy a hot breakfast and take part in arts and crafts with Santa with live reindeer.
The Christmas Castle is open nightly from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in Muskogee. The drive-thru is free, but donations are accepted. The castle is hosting outdoor activities until Dec. 27, including a Christmas train, holiday hayride, and Cletus the camel. A Christmas sale and other events take place inside the castle.
Honor Heights Park is hosting Garden of Lights until Jan. 1. This year, over 1.2 million lights dot 130 acres. The drive-thru costs $5 and is open from 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
As a part of their 2021 Winter Concert series, the Wagoner Civic Center will host Alan Thompson with Empire Band on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Tim Shelton’s on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, they will host an evening of bluegrass, country, and gospel with Bazemore Bluegrass band, Spring Street, and Heartland Xpress at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, River Spirit Casino Resort will present "65 Years: A Johnny Mathis Christmas" with special guest Gary Mule Deer. On Sunday, Dec. 19, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis performs at 8 p.m.
From Dec. 3-5, Advanced Body Scan, Budget Blinds of Broken Arrow/South Central Tulsa will present Christmas at The Ranch at 181 Ranch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3913 E. 181st St. S Bixby.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Tulsa Spirit Tours will present Creepy Christmas Light Tour at 6:30 p.m. at Woodward Park, 2435 S. Peoria Drive. Reservations are required.
The Ceilteach ag éirigh: A Celtic Rising and GypsyArts will present "A Celtic Rising Christmas" on Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. on Cherry Street in Tulsa.
The Gathering Place will host Winter Wonderland from Dec. 17-26 from 6-9 p.m. with twinkling lights, live holiday music, a winter market, vendors, a dance party, food, and drinks.
Christmas on Main Street at Har-Ber Village Museum will take place on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2-8 p.m. on 4404 W. 20th Road in Grove.
The Tahlequah United Methodist Church will present its Advent schedule, "Come Home For Christmas," which includes Music Celebration by Arts Council, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. and Blue Christmas service on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, Ruby's will present its third annual Christmas Card Club. Attendees will be able to make 10 Christmas cards with five different designs.
Ramos TaeKwondo Academy will hold its annual holiday event with prizes, giveaways and more on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m.
