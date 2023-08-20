Being single in any town can prove tough. In response to a Saturday forum on Facebook, TDP received a variety of answers to the questions regarding the dating scene in Tahlequah.
Where do single folks go to meet other singles, and what sorts of venues or events are needed to help couples get to know one another? What are the challenges and is online dating preferred?
Doyle Murphy, a resident of Tahlequah, posed the scenario of float businesses on the Illinois River offering at least one weekend out of the season dedicated to a single weekend.
Brent T. Been lives in Tahlequah, and is a frequent contributor to the TDP forum questions. Been is conflicted in his love for the single life and the loneliness often felt at events attended by couples.
“Being single has been a blast,” said Been. ”I enjoy the unbound freedom of being single because I don’t have the responsibility of raising children, which is something that is not for me.”
Single life is enjoyed by many, but there are times when seeing other couples out and enjoying themselves and their children, can bring a pang of regret.
“I start looking around if I am at an event, and see all the couples,” said Been. “That can be hard at times, as you sit there and think ‘why am I sitting here without anyone’. Or I might be out with a couple on an outing and I start to realize how being a third wheel can be heartbreaking.”
Venues offered as suggestions for meeting singles included volunteering with a group that fits your personal interests.
“If one of the reasons you want to volunteer is to meet people and make friends, then seek out groups with diversity of age, skills, and interests,” said Pamela Moore, a retired resident. “Naturally, animals lovers would be drawn to the local Humane Society, while the liveliest group in town is Feed My Sheep.”
A teacher who now teaches in Tulsa but grew up in Tahlequah, shared his opinion of the good life you can live as a single, but that he would like to meet someone.
“Being single is really a good thing, but it can be lonely at times with nobody to talk to,” said J. D. Baker. “I would like to meet a nice lady, but I really have no idea where. I would be interested in [knowing] places to go.”
A very specific list of what kind of partner he wanted helped Randy Gibson, a former resident of Tahlequah and weekly columnist for TDP, find the love of his life.
As a single dad at the age of 40, his list for a mate was checked off when he met his now wife Terry Gibson. As an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, he chose to go online and start looking for a mate on ‘LDS Mingle’.
Gibson met Terry online, and they emailed for a couple of months, and then began to talk on the phone. A year later he flew out to American Fork, UT, to meet her in person.
“I call her my gift from God because she was everything that I had on the list,” said Gibson. “I wanted someone active in LDS, loved to travel, and loved kids [because I had two very young girls].”
The caveat to Gibson’s story of how Terry met all his needs as a wife, said Gibson, was her list for a mate included all the qualities he possessed. The couple have been married for 18 years.
Christine Cotton, a member of Exciting Southeast Baptist Church, said that a Ft. Smith church had a singles outreach service and a program called Single People Loving and Serving Him. Both groups, said Cotton, had activities like parades, ball games, hiking and dinners.
“Single people have my heart,” said Cotton. “If there is not a group [in Tahlequah], maybe someone on [this forum] can start a group.”
A dance for people in their senior years happens on Friday, said Carol Dodge.
“They have a dance on Fridays for seniors, but it would be nice to see more participants,” said Dodge. “Otherwise, for seniors, the only choices I have seen are online or church.”
People who have a job that takes up so much of their time, have a harder time meeting people. Sandy Stewart, a resident of Tahlequah, talked of how the environment in the workforce has changed in regard to dating co-workers.
“Twenty plus years ago, it was okay to meet/date at work,” said Stewart. “Not now, Tahlequah employers go ‘off’ on it now. Now I go out of town to mingle, as there’s not much here.”
You said
Church garnered the most votes as the best place to meet someone, receiving over 54% of the vote; bars and pubs came in at 18.2%; community events pulled in 4.5% of the votes; and, 22.7% indicated ‘somewhere else’ as the recommended places.
What’s next
The second article in the series on the dating scene in Tahlequah is scheduled for the Aug. 24 paper.
Commented
