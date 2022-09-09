The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement pertaining to Monday's triple shooting.
According to the statement, the FBI is working with the Tahlequah Police Department and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service to investigate the shooting itself and perceived threats made toward those believed to be involved.
"As always, tips we receive from the public are addressed with the utmost sense of urgency, and are fully evaluated to determine credibility. While there is no reason to believe the safety of the general public is at risk, we ask the community to report any potential threats or suspicious activity to their local police department by calling 911 or contact the FBI at 405-290-7770," the statement read.
Local law enforcement agencies were dispatched to reports of a shooting on Short Street Monday afternoon. Three people had been shot and one died at the scene, although witnesses said the deceased was an adult male.
Five children and "two or three teenagers" were escorted out of a residence where the shooting occurred, according to Police Chief Nate King.
At least two people were detained.
Tahlequah High School will remain on distance learning through Friday, Sept. 12.
Superintendent Tanya Jones confirmed earlier this week that the triple shooting involved high school students, but she did not specify how they were related to case. She did say the victim is not a current student. Central were also be on distance learning.
Information and details are limited, as the case was handed off to agents with the FBI, since those involved are tribal members and are thus subject to the McGirt ruling in terms of prosecutorial jurisdiction. Names, ages, genders, and other details had not been disclosed.
Counselors will be available at the schools throughout the week to meet with faculty and students.
"To the extent the district can be of assistance in the investigation, the district will cooperate with law enforcement. The district will not comment further on this incident because it is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation," Jones stated.
No additional details have been disclosed as of Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.