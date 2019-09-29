OKLAHOMA CITY - The FBI Oklahoma City Division will host a diversity agent recruitment event on Oct. 17, in Oklahoma City. The event is part of the FBI's Diversity Agent Recruitment Program, an initiative committed to building a high-performing, diverse and inclusive special agent workforce.
This event will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage in discussions with current FBI special agents, as well as learn what to expect when participating in the applicant process.
Special agents assigned to FBI Oklahoma City will be on hand to interact with attendees. Specifically, agents working counterterrorism, criminal, white-collar, and cyber investigations will attend this event. Members of SWAT, evidence response, crisis negotiations, and hazardous materials response teams will be present.
Candidates seeking to attend must apply online at fbijobs.gov, and approved attendees should expect to receive a formal invitation.
This recruiting event is open to all U.S. citizens; however, applicants need to meet the following minimum requirements: Must be 23 years of age, but not more than 36, with some exceptions for military applicants; no felony or criminal history; must possess a U.S.-accredited bachelor's degree, at a minimum; have at least two years of full-time professional work experience; and must have a valid U.S. driver's license
Additional information regarding job opportunities in the FBI is available online at fbijobs.gov. To navigate to the Oklahoma City DAR listing, click on "Apply to Jobs" and search "DAR," then click on "DAR Oklahoma City Talent Network." Read the entire job summary instructions and click "Start."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.