The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working alongside local law enforcement agencies to investigate several false 911 calls reporting shootings at Oklahoma schools.
“The FBI is aware of the numerous 'swatting' incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made,” said from a press release by the FBI.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the FBI can’t provide more details due to the ongoing investigation but they said law enforcement is using all available resources to determine if it’s real or not.
“Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the statement said.
According to reports, a call was made about a possible shooting at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said it was false report.
Stillwater Police said they received a threat of an active shooter at Stillwater Junior High, and Miami Junior High had reports of the same incident as well. Enid High School, Durant Public Schools, Medford Public Schools, and Ardmore High School also experienced the statewide hoax.
Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones said she is aware of the matter, but no calls had been made of such reports from any area school on Thursday.
