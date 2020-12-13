WASHINGTON - The Federal Communications Commission announced that an estimated 277,000 rural Americans living and working in Oklahoma will gain access to high-speed broadband through the Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I auction.
In Oklahoma, the auction allocated $154,556,450.80 to expand broadband to 126,153 unserved homes and businesses over 10 years. All locations eligible for the auction will be receiving access to gigabit-speed broadband. The auction unleashed robust competition that resulted in more locations being awarded at less cost to Americans who pay into the FCC's Universal Service Fund.
The following are the Cherokee County winning bidders, number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years: Co-op Connections Consortium, 2,239, $1,497,398; LTD Broadband LLC, 39, $16,866; and Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium, 1,481, $789,600.
Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium will serve 1,999 Adair County homes and businesses with the total support for 10 years being $2,248,761.
"This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Oklahoma communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that have been on the wrong side of the digital divide," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. "We structured this auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver results for rural Americans, and the results show this strategy worked. This was the largest step taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American in our commitment to universal service."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.