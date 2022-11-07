FCT Museum names Boney Master Artist

MUSKOGEE - Cherokee artist Roy Boney Jr. of Tahlequah was named the Five Civilized Tribes Museum Master Artist for 2022 in a ceremony held Nov. 5 during the annual Masters Art Show.
Boney works in language revitalization for the Cherokee Nation and is a well-known filmmaker, artist, and writer. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Arts degree in studio art from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
He is the illustrator of the 2020 Cherokee-language cartoon Inage'i and was invited to draw a cover for the Marvel Comics franchise. His daily sketches have created a devoted community of fans and collectors, who vie to be the first to call "Dibs" when each day's new sketch appears on social media. As 2022 NSU Sequoyah Fellow, he was instrumental in bringing Indigenous comic convention SkasdiCon to Tahlequah, among other artistic and cultural endeavors.
Five Civilized Tribes Museum Executive Director Sean Barney noted in his presentation that Boney has been exhibiting work at the museum for several decades. Boney said he is honored to be named Master Artist at an institution that has been so supportive of his work.
"The first competitive show I ever entered was the Five Civilized Tribes Museum youth show when I was 12 years old," said Boney. "I entered a drawing of people hunting crawdads. I've been entering their shows for almost 20 years now, but I never expected to be named Master Artist. I'm very humbled and honored."
Boney was nominated for the honor by Tahlequah potter Mike Daniel, Seminole, the 2013 Master Artist.
