The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain pet food products that are manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.
The FDA is currently aware of 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that have consumed any of these recalled products. This is an ongoing investigation that may develop as new information becomes available.
Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on grains that are used as ingredients in manufacturing pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death.
Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and monitor for any signs of aflatoxin toxicity. Signs and symptoms may include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea. In severe cases, the toxicity may be fatal and in some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms.
The FDA has asked that veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report cases to the FDA. If you have purchased any of the following products you should discontinue feeding them to your pets immediately, monitor for the above listed symptoms, and contact your veterinarian if necessary.
The products include: Sportmix Energy Plus, 50-pound bag; Sportmix Energy Plus, 44-pound bag; Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50-pound bag; Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44-pound bag; Sportmix Original Cat, 31-pound bag; and Sportmix Original Cat, 15-pound bag.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
