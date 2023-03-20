Hunter’s Home, a historic Park Hill home built in 1845, hosted a class Saturday, March 18, on historic chicken care practices.
Seth Goff, a historical interpreter, works with the animals at Hunter’s Home. Goff explained the many aspects to consider when making the decision to raise chickens.
The event also featured 8-day-old chicks of a French breed, Salmon Raverolle, which is a combination of a couple of different breeds. They had five toes. Any bird with five toes is linked to the Dorking breed. Dorkings are the oldest surviving chicken breed, dating back to the Roman Empire.
The current breed of fowl raised at Hunter’s Home is Dominique, a black-and-white speckled bird.
“These [Raverolle] chicks will hopefully grow up to be a little bit better for programming purposes, and I’ll go to a lot of work to tame the rooster of this group because [roosters] are a challenge,” said Goff.
The rooster with the flock housed at Hunter’s Home is purportedly a little aggressive, and Goff hoped to train the Raverolle rooster, so he can trust the bird around guests who visit the historic home.
“[The obvious] benefit of raising chickens is eggs,” said Goff. “A really good farm-raised egg will be richer-tasting, and have a much thicker white.”
One of the imagined benefits of raising chickens – avoiding high egg prices in the grocery store – was dashed by Goff while relating the costs involved. One trick is to supplement their feed with table and food prep scraps. He advised to never feed flocks apple seeds or raw potato skins. Also, allowing them to forage in pastures or yards gives them access to free nutrition.
Eddie and Jennifer Hughes, of Lost City, attended the workshop for advice about predators that snag one of their chickens every day. Their chickens are a cross between Rhode Island Red and White Leghorn.
“We love our chickens to be out roaming. It makes them healthier. But the predators [keep stealing the chickens],” said Jennifer. “We live in a partly forested area.”
Goff recommended large pens completely fenced in with wire on all sides. Also, hanging shiny aluminum pans are a deterrent, as the flashing of light disrupts the bird’s vision.
Raccoons are the most catastrophic, as they can wipe out a flock in one night’s rampage and can pull apart even the most tightly constructed cages. Opossums, foxes, hawks, owls, buffalo gnats, dogs, and coyotes round out the list of animals and insects to be on guard against.
Trapping and relocating is the most effective deterrent for raccoons and opossums, with fencing being next to keep out other predators. Buffalo gnats swirl around and annoy the animals to such an extent that it can just give up and die. Diatomaceous earth is a good remedy for these pests.
Allowing the flock to roam in the garden when prepping for planting helps to remove pests and weeds. Once sprouts begin to come up, though, chickens need to be kept out of the area because they will eat the new vegetables. Their manure is excellent fertilizer and does not have grass and weed seeds in it.
“Modern chickens function best at 70-75 degree temperature range,” said Goff. “But frontier chickens and birds that live outside will be OK as long as they get a little extra food, such as corn, which raises their temperature.”
Different poultry breeds require different types of nutrition. Quail require added zinc to prevent leg tendon problems. Chicken, duck, and turkey diet requirements are similar enough that there is one type of feed for them.
You don’t have to buy day-old chicks, but can purchase them as pullets – a stage just prior to egg-laying. Goff recommends sticking with a vendor that is reputable, such as Tractor Supply or a hatchery.
“Keep the new chicks [quarantined] for at least a week, if not a little longer, to make sure nothing weird happens with them,” said Goff.
Individuals should keep a close eye on the new chicks. Don’t allow them to pile up in a corner and smother one underneath, or drown in the watering trough. In the first three days, they are very fragile. Every baby chick needs to have their feet dipped in the water to let them know it is there. They should also add apple cider vinegar or sugar in the water to stave off a sleeping disorder they can get at this age.
“And expect to lose one to three chicks,” said Goff. “Even if you do everything right.”
