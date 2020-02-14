Smokeless tobacco users can show themselves some love after Valentine’s Day by initiating a quit attempt. Feb. 16-22 will be Through With Chew Week, and smokeless users are encouraged to explore the free services offered by the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline.
“During Through With Chew Week, the Helpline is focused on showcasing the free support, tools and personalized assistance available to Oklahomans thinking about quitting dip,” said Christina Kirk, assistant coordinator for the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County. “Whether you prefer text and email support, or phone and web coaching, our specially trained Quit Coaches will work with you on a personalized plan designed to help you be successful in quitting smokeless tobacco.”
The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline provides support for all those aged 13 and older who are thinking about quitting tobacco or ready to quit. Nicotine replacement therapy is available for registrants aged 18 and older.
Cherokee County residents can visit Dr. Brant Rouse, Downtown Family Dentistry, Dr. John Geasland, Dr. Tom McConnell, or Keys Family Dentistry for tobacco cessation support throughout Through with Chew Week.
According to the 2014 Surgeon General’s Report, smokeless tobacco use has increased steadily since 2004. Contributing factors to this trend include the marketing of smokeless flavors and the sale of products at low prices to current or former smokers.
While smokers sometimes switch to smokeless tobacco as a method of quitting, it’s still extremely addictive. Someone who dips two cans a week gets as much or more nicotine as a pack-a-day smoker. Holding an average-sized dip in your mouth for 30 minutes delivers as much nicotine as four cigarettes.
Ronnie Trentham started dipping as a teenager and has since survived seven bouts of cancer caused by tobacco use. The Stilwell resident has lived tobacco free since 1995, which allows him to enjoy life as a husband, father and grandfather.
Trentham actively encourages tobacco users to take advantage of quit resources like the Helpline to help protect themselves from the dangers he faced. “Don’t be too stubborn to ask for help,” he said.
To learn more about Through With Chew Week, visit OKhelpline.com/through-with-chew.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore all the free services and resources available to Oklahomans.
