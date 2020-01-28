The number of candidates running for president in 2020 has significantly decreased since people first began throwing their hats in the ring in 2017, but Oklahomans will still have options when the presidential preferential primary election occurs March 3.
Cherokee County residents have until Feb. 7 to register for the primary election and can do so by visiting the Cherokee County Election Board at 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. Voter registration applications can also be downloaded from the CCEB website and shipped into the election board.
With the registration deadline less than two weeks away, local voters have a little time to ponder who they might want to cast their ballots for. Independents will also have a chance to vote in the primary election this year.
"Every two years, Democrats and Republicans vote on whether to allow independent voters to vote their ballot," said Tiffany Rozell, Election Board secretary. "The Democrats voted to allow it and the Republicans voted to not allow it."
While more than 1,000 individuals had filed to run for president with the Federal Election Commission as of Jan. 20, according to Ballotpedia, the number of notable candidates who have exhibited the campaign infrastructure and resources necessary to make multiple ballots is far fewer.
Since President Donald Trump filed to run for re-election in January 2017, 31 other individuals, elected officials, and public figures, at one point or another, announced their hopes of becoming president of the United States. Now, there are only 15 names voters across the country are considering, including 12 Democrats and three Republicans.
Those vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination include: Sen. Michael Bennett, from Colorado; former Vice President Joe Biden, who also served as a senator from Delaware; Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City; Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana; John Delaney, former congressman from Maryland; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, from Hawaii; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota; Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts; Sen. Bernie Sanders, from Vermont; Tom Steyer, public figure and philanthropist; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, from Massachusetts; and Andrew Yang, entrepreneur and former tech executive.
Incumbent U.S. President Trump has only two competitors hoping to secure a surprise victory. Former House Representative of Illinois and conservative radio show host Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor and federal prosecutor William Held are still on the ballot against the 45th president.
Early voting for the primary elections is Feb. 27-29. Absentee ballots are available now, for those who wish to stay home. An application can be downloaded at www.ok.gov/elections. The Cherokee County Election Board can also mail absentee ballots to voters. For more information, call 918-456-2261.
