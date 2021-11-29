OKLAHOMA CITY — All members of the Oklahoma National Guard must comply with the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate or face a prohibition on their participation in drills and training, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday.
The letter’s contents echoed earlier comments made by the Pentagon officials, but marked Austin’s first formal response to Stitt’s Nov. 2 request that Austin suspend the military’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.
At the time, Stitt reported that 10% of the state’s Guard personnel - about 800 people - said they either have not or do not plan to get vaccinated.
After receiving no response, Stitt then vowed to take no administrative or legal action against hundreds of National Guard soldiers who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine.
In his letter to Stitt, Austin said immediate vaccination against COVID-19 is an essential military readiness requirement. He said the virus is taking service members out of a possible future fight and jeopardizing the military’s ability to meet mission requirements.
“The concerns raised in your letter do not negate the need for this important military readiness requirement,” Austin said.
He also said all members of the Oklahoma National Guard must follow the direction of the secretaries of the Army and Air Force for specific COVID-19 compliance deadlines. The Pentagon is requiring that all military troops be vaccinated or face dismissal.
Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
However, in his request to Austin earlier this month, Stitt wrote: “It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma National Guardsmen, which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency.”
He also said the mandate “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs.
“All of our National Guardsmen take this calling very seriously,” Stitt said. “These are patriotic citizens who are willing to put their lives on the line to protect others in our communities during times of greatest need.”
Stitt’s office has said that more than 200 — or nearly 11% — of Oklahoma’s National Guard airmen recently reported they were unvaccinated ahead of the Pentagon’s Dec. 2 deadline.
The Army National Guard has until June 2022 to comply.
About 8,200 Oklahomans serve in the National Guard.
The National Guard is a state-controlled, federally-funded force that takes orders from the governor unless called up by federal officials. When called up by the president, the Guard takes its orders from federal authorities. Experts said National Guard units receive as much as 95% of their funding from the federal government.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
