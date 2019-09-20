The Tahlequah Economic Forum is set for Friday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Tahlequah Event Center at Northeastern State University, 1041 N. Grand Ave.
Economic Forums are an opportunity for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to share insights on the economy, and also learn about local economic issues in the region. They include presentations from the Kansas City Fed on key regional economic issues and national trends, as well as an update on monetary policy objectives and concerns.
The Economic Forum will consist of a lunch with an update on the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George.
George is a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's key monetary policy body, and will discuss the challenges currently facing policymakers in the nation's economy and financial system.
There is no fee to attend the luncheon, but registration is required at http://frbkc.custhelp.com/ci/documents/detail/1/AvMG~wr~CP8SXhb~Gv8o~yKkJv8q~y77Mv9x~z7~Pv_4/2/TahlequahREG2019.
For more information, contact Marci Scott at Marci.Scott@kc.frb.org or 405-270-8404.
