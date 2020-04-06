OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge ruled Monday that Oklahoma’s governor exceeded his public health emergency authority and ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution by trying to use the COVID-19 crisis to ban abortions in the state.
U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin issued a temporary restraining order against Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s March 27 executive order, which banned all but medically necessary abortions in Oklahoma.
Goodwin’s order effectively allows abortions to continue until April 20 — or beyond that if extended by the court.
“The case raises an issue that has long been a source of struggle for the courts: the proper use of the judicial power in reviewing laws and executive orders or actions taken in response to a public health emergency,” Goodwin wrote in his 14-page ruling.
He said the state has broad powers during the COVID-19 pandemic and may temporarily impose requirements that intrude upon the liberty of its citizens.
But the power is not unfettered and courts should carefully guard against “unreasonable,” arbitrary” or “oppressive” exercises of it, Goodwin said.
“The court concludes that while the current public health emergency allows the state of Oklahoma to impose some of the cited measures delaying abortion procedures, it has acted in an “unreasonable,” “arbitrary,” and “oppressive” way — and imposed an “undue burden” on abortion access — in imposing requirements that effectively deny a right of access to abortion.
“Further the Court concludes that the benefit to public health of the ban on medication abortions is minor and outweighed by the intrusion on Fourteenth Amendment rights caused by that ban,” the judge wrote.
Absent travel to another state, the postponement required by Stitt’s executive order would effectively eliminate the ability of Oklahomans to obtain an abortion prior to April 30, the judge found.
“It’s a huge relief that we can start seeing patients again, at least for now,” said Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women, which runs an abortion clinic in Oklahoma City.
“We hope the court will keep the ban blocked so our patients aren’t forced to travel to other states to find abortion care at a time when travel is risky and discouraged,” she said in a statement.
Trust Women Oklahoma City, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and others filed their emergency lawsuit against Stitt and several other state and county officials in an effort to protect essential, time-sensitive women’s health care.
The groups argued Oklahoma’s move violates Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court ruling that allows abortions. The groups also said forcing women to travel out of state to seek abortion care increases the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Stitt though argued abortion services should be part of his issued ban on elective surgeries and minor medical procedures. His order allows abortions to continue if they’re necessary to prevent serious health risks to the pregnant mother or medical emergencies.
Stitt has said the rapid spread of COVID-19 has increased the demand for hospital beds and created a shortage of protective equipment required for health care professionals. He said the state must ensure that health care professionals have the resources they need.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said he was "very disappointed" by the ruling and intends to immediately appeal.
“Carving out abortion from the state’s comprehensive efforts to flatten the curve creates a horrible precedent that may encourage a flood of other judicially conjured exceptions, completely undermining the state’s ability to combat the worst public health crisis in Oklahoma history," he said. "We all are making adjustments to help save thousands of lives — abortion providers should be no different. The state is not required to prioritize ending human life in utero over saving human lives, and certainly nothing in the Constitution says so.”
But other federal judges have also stalled similar abortion attempts in other states, including Texas.
In a statement, Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said the court stopped Stitt from “exploiting this devastating pandemic as a weapon in his battle to ban abortion.”
“Abortion is time-sensitive, essential health care,” she said. “Women in Oklahoma are again able, for the time being, to access abortion care in their state at a time when travel is even more challenging.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
