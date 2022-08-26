Federal jury convicts Tahlequah man of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country

A Tahlequah man was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian County, states a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The jury trial for Aaron Richard Eubanks, 32, of Tahlequah began with testimony on Aug. 2, and concluded on Friday with the guilty verdicts.
During the trial, the United States presented evidence that between January of 2020 and February of 2021, Eubanks engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim, who had not reached 10 years of age, on at least five occasions. Further, the United States presented evidence that in February of 2021, Eubanks engaged in sexual acts with a second minor victim, who had not reached the age of 11 at the time of the abuse.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant in this case is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Adair and Cherokee counties, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin, of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Eubanks was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
