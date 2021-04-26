The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling continues to impact court proceeding in eastern Oklahoma, as a federal grand jury recently returned and filed 90 felony indictments with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Of the 76 publicly filed indictments, 34 are murder charges and 14 involve sexual assault or exploitation of minors. Only six indictments, which involve possession of narcotics, firearms offenses and failures to register as a sex offender, did not arise from Indian Country. The remaining cases include allegations of child abuse, attempted murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, robbery and kidnapping.
The filings occurred from a four-day session of the grand jury – a far cry from the usual amount cases prosecuted in a given year.
“The Eastern District of Oklahoma normally prosecute around 100 to 110 felony cases each year,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Wilson. “During this last grand jury session alone, Assistant United States Attorneys from our office presented 90 cases and the grand jury returned 90 indictments, 14 of which remain sealed pending arrest of the charged defendants. This is an unprecedented and historic number of indictments for the Eastern District.”
The session stems from high’s court’s ruling in July of 2020 that the historical boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation were never disestablished by Congress and the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute Jimcy McGirt for first-degree rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation and forcible sodomy. In March, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the Cherokee Nation Reservation and Chickasaw Nation reservations were also still intact. Because of these rulings, the federal government have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans or against Native Americans occurring within the 26 counties of the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“It has been our priority to transition defendants in state custody whose charges are being dismissed or convictions set aside as a result of McGirt into federal custody to stand trial in federal court,” Wilson said. “We were able to accomplish that with Jimcy McGirt and he was convicted by a federal jury for his crimes. This same goal has led to the record number of recent indictments.”
Several of the indictments involve Cherokee and Adair County offenders.
One of the cases to be refiled in Oklahoma’s Eastern District Court is that of Denise Grass’s. In 2019, the Tahlequah woman was charged with first-degree murder in Cherokee County District Court for allegedly setting a man on fire while he was still alive. Attorneys for Grass, a member of the Cherokee Nation, filed for a dismissal in September of 2020, as the alleged crime occurred on the Cherokee Nation reservation. Her case was dismissed April 12.
Another felony indictment returned is against James Russell Parker, who in 2018 plead not guilty to first-degree manslaughter after being accused of causing a motor vehicle collision while intoxicated that killed a Hulbert woman.
Brandon White, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Stilwell man Joshua Teehee in September, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, among three other counts of firearms violations.
Stormy Gann of Stilwell, was indicted for the murder of his mother in 2016. Lena Duncan died from a gunshot wound and witnesses to the shooting told authorities it was Gann, who was found about 1-1/2 miles from the scene.
Tyler Presley was indicted for murder in perpetration of kidnapping after a Stilwell man was found dead with a gunshot wound. He was also indicted on one count of kidnapping in Indian Country resulting in death; one count for using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
Delila Ann Pacheco was originally found guilty by a jury for killing her 2-year-old in 2013. She was indicted for murder in perpetration of child abuse in Indian Country.
Comments were sought from the Cherokee Nation as per established protocol, but officials were unable to respond by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.