MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on Monday, Aug. 2, that the federal grand jury completed its July session and returned 28 felony indictments for crimes occurring on Native American reservations.
The cases include three on the 14-county Cherokee Nation reservation, one from Cherokee County and three from Adair County. The remaining crimes occurred on other reservations.
According to a release, 23 indictments were publicly filed, and five remain sealed pending arrests of the defendants. Those cases included four indictments for murder or involuntary manslaughter, six for sex crimes, and the remaining for allegations of assault with a dangerous weapon or resulting in serious bodily injury, and robbery.
The five unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and firearm violations.
“The Eastern District of Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings,” the release said.
The state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the reservation of an Eastern Oklahoma tribe. State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations.
Of the 23 indictments that were publicly filed, one involved an offender from Cherokee County, and three involved offenders from Adair County
Adair County residents Michael Lee Wolfe and Carlos Allen Locust were charged with first-degree murder in 2012 after the body of Steven Buckner, 24, was found lying on the side of Fog Hollow Road, just outside of Stilwell. According to online court documents, Locust was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years with the Department of Corrections, with credit for time served. Wolfe had been found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in 2013 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Damian Wade Baldridge, of Cherokee County, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to spouse, intimate partner or dating partner, kidnapping, and aggravated sexual abuse.
Adair County resident Shawn Claude Rose was charged with several violent offenses in two separate cases: assault with intent to commit murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm. Adair County Sheriff’s deputies took Rose into custody in 2018 after he was suspected in a double shooting. Rose was accused of shooting two people in the Adair County community of Christie. The victims then went to Casey’s General Store in Westville, where the shooting was reported.
