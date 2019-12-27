The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, after the Tobacco-Free Youth Act was passed last week as part of a $1.4 trillion spending bill signed by President Donald Trump to avoid a government shutdown.
The nationwide restriction also impacts the purchase of cigars, e-cigarettes and vaping products.
The executive director of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust praised the new federal law, but stressed that more needs to be done.
"This action by Congress is a good first step toward curbing youth access to tobacco and vaping products," said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. "But this is only a first step. State and federal leaders can do more to protect Oklahoma youth through polices like restricting flavored products, passing a comprehensive clean indoor air law, and devoting more resources to compliance checks of tobacco retailers."
TSET Healthy Living Program manager Lora Buechele said the new age restriction is a great initiative to steering teenagers in a healthier route.
"It's vital to protecting our youth and it's a huge step in the right direction, especially with the epidemic in vaping," said Buechele.
According to a 2015 report by the Institute of Medicine, the new law could prevent 223,000 premature deaths, prevent 50,000 deaths from lung cancer, and reduce smoking prevalence by an additional 12%. in the U.S.
In Oklahoma, 1,800 children and teens become daily smokers each year.
Before the act was passed, 19 states and Washington, D.C. had already raised the legal age to 21 in order purchase tobacco.
Arkansas and Texas were among those states that already enacted the legal age.
Certain Oklahoma retailers have already implemented the 21-and-over policy. While the E-Z Mart corporate office did not respond by press time, Tahlequah locations have signs on the doors stating that only those 21 and older can purchase tobacco products.
The Food and Drug Administration has 180 days to update its regulations to implement the Tobacco-Free Youth Act. The FDA Center for Tobacco Products said on its Twitter page that they will provide additional details as they become available.
