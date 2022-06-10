VIAN - A man and a woman were killed Friday morning, according to authorities.
The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the Vian Police Department were called to San Bois Court after neighbors reportedly heard gunshots.
The man and woman were found at the home and a third person was taken to a hospital in Little Rock. The victims were a woman and her ex-husband, and the third person is expect to survive.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and SCSO since the shooting involves tribal members.
