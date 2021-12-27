January is National Personal Self-Defense Awareness Month, and experts say it's important for people of all ages to learn.
The month is designed to bring awareness to the need of learning self-defense. Several locals gathered at the pavilion on Water Avenue Monday afternoon to train with Arlow Jumper, professional boxing/striking coach.
Jumper doesn’t train self-defense to women and children, but he teaches them to get their heart rates up and down, and to get into a certain mindset.
“What people don’t get is everything in this has to be taught and I can’t just teach you how to do what we’re about to do,” said Jumper. “There’s the sympathetic nervous system and that’s all we build, so that way your mind and your body is working more, and that means I can’t think at the same time I am reacting.”
Trainees with Jumper, who owns Team Too Strong, use a lot of hands-on techniques as opposed to training with equipment or props.
“So it’s not just letting them hit bags. I’m really hands-on anyway, because I like to really make sure that they know what they are doing if they need to,” he said.
Jumper said he recommends women be training at least three times a week. He said he takes in kids who are as young as 7 years old with parental permission.
There are several RAD programs for women, men and seniors. The free programs focus on basic self-defense tactics and maneuvers.
Another self-defense tactic is being armed with a weapon, and most people are packing these days.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault encourages people to protect themselves, but he also encourages people to be trained with whichever weapon they chose to have.
“I think everyone should do whatever they feel comfortable with to protect themselves,” he said. “Just because there’s no law that says you have to be trained with a handgun, I believe that you need to be trained with a handgun if you’re going to arm yourself.”
There’s a variety of classes taught and Deputy Scott Wolfe is a trained self-defense trainer.
“He’s puts on classes periodically for people who want to carry a handgun,” said Chennault. “He teaches classes that are specifically aimed at women and there are also instructors.”
Oklahoma eliminated the license requirement for carrying concealed firearms. The state still issues licenses, which will allow residents to carry guns in states that require permits, and recognizes out-of-state license.
“I don’t believe it’s a good idea just for someone to go buy a gun, strap it on their hip and think they know what to do with it, even though it is legal,” said Chennault.
To apply for an Oklahoma Concealed Carry Permit, applicants must fill out the required paperwork, must be U.S. citizens and 21 of age or older, and complete required firearms safety and training classes.
The completed application - along with two-colored, passport-style photographs, fees, and blank fingerprint cards - must be turned over to the sheriff's office in the county were the applicant resides.
For more information on classes at Team Too Strong with Jumper, call 918-284-6994. The RAD programs can be set up by calling the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801.
