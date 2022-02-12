Feed My Sheep volunteers push past pandemic with tasty meals

Every Thursday, a group of volunteers gathers to feed the community in downtown Tahlequah. And though the pandemic put some kinks in the system, they've worked them out.
Feed My Sheep is a nonprofit organization that provides a warm meal to those in need at the United Methodist Church at the UMC Activities Building on 301 W. Delaware Ave.
"I can't speak highly enough of this organization that it's stayed together for as long as it has," said Janet Stucky, a volunteer and founding organizer.
She and others from different churches formed the organization in February 2011, and they served their first meal on July 14 that year.
"We are going into our 11th year," said Feed My Sheep Director Bilal Chaudhry. "We meet every Thursday at 3 p.m. We used to prepare a restaurant-style dinner. People came in, sat down, and we had volunteers that would bring your food out to you."
These days, the organization has been serving to-go meals, but organizers are excited to bring back restaurant-style dining.
"It is not a typical luncheon line where you need to wait in a line for your food. It is more respectful and more dignified," said Chaudhry. "Now because of COVID, and we've been shut down for a year and a half, and we are doing to-go meals. Sometimes it's hot meals, and sometimes it's sandwiches. We do what we do best, and that's feeding people that need food."
While the name derives from a biblical reference, and the organization meets in a church, it is secular, and people of all faiths, or no faith, are welcome to serve.
"Every community needs to band together. We are a non-religious organization," said Chaudhry. "I am a Muslim, and we work with non-religious people, and we come together, and we do what is good to help those in need. If more people put their differences aside and work on what unites us as a community, slowly, this will become a better place for us to live with our kids."
Jeannie VanVeen has volunteered with Feed My Sheep for about nine years. A Catholic and a retired educator, she loves that the organization welcomes anyone, regardless of faith.
"It's been very rewarding because I've met people who are not in my church, and I've met people who I didn't teach with different belief systems, and that's been a blessing to me. It expanded my mind and helped me to grow," she said.
VanVeen said the organization has taken steps to ensure religious freedom. The United Methodist Church has worked hard to discourage proselytizing, and religious pamphlets have been removed from the area.
"Jesus went out, and didn't say, 'You need to be a Baptist, or a Methodist.' That's been wonderful. Just about everyone who works here believes in God, but nobody pushes their beliefs on anyone," she said.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Feed My Sheep distributed vegetable beef soup, turkey sandwiches, chips, granola bars, homemade cookies, bottles of water, and fruit.
"I was part of the group that started planning for Feed My Sheep. This was back in 2010. We planned for four months. There were representatives from the Episcopal Church and the Christian Church, and the Catholic Church and the Methodist Church. We took our time to plan what it was going to be like," said Stucky.
As many as 21 volunteers set up the gymnasium to resemble a restaurant. Patrons come in and sit and are served by volunteers.
"Everyone eats the same meal, but we do try to prepare for vegetarians. The one thing when we are in the gym, which is set up like a dining room, I'd like to say we let them choose their own desserts from the dessert tray," said Stucky.
Another tradition is that volunteers and patrons wear name tags to make the atmosphere feel more like home.
"We get to know each other on a first-name basis. Frequently, people forget they have a name tag, so if you say, 'Hi, John, would you like more coffee?' They think, 'I belong here. She knows my name,'" she said.
You're invited
Food distribution is every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The public is welcome.
