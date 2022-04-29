The Red Fern Festival is in full swing after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and crowds Friday were bigger than many expected.
Road closures began 5 a.m. Friday, April 29, and the first scheduled events kicked off between Goingsnake Street and Choctaw Street.
Cherokee traditional games, demonstrations and cultural craft-making, train rides, arts and crafts, and food vendors all kicked off at noon. GellyBall at the splash pad was a new addition to the event, thanks to Little Bounce Town LLC.
The game almost identical to that of playing paintball; however, it won’t leave any mess or marks. Gelly blasters are loaded with a soft-water filled bead, or an Orbeez, and bust when the target is hit.
“An Orbeez is about a 45-caliber, and these are just a little bit smaller. We shoot them out of a battery-operated pistol,” said LBT owner Brandon Schnitzer. “They have a light sting, but it doesn’t leave bruises and we’ve had families play hardcore.”
Each blaster can hold up to 700 rounds of the little beads before needing to be reloaded. The whole experience includes Gelly blaster guns, masks, ammunition, inflatable bunkers and a referee.
One of the first groups to try out the course were four 11-year-olds who said they’re played the game before.
Red Fern is one of Tahlequah's largest events of the year, and it typically hosts anywhere from 125 to 200 vendors, who are set up along Muskogee Avenue and Norris Park in the downtown area.
There were many more games and attractions for people of all ages, but most patrons’ favorite part is the lineup of food trucks.
Tahlequah Native Tristan Walker attends Red Fern every year, and he said it’s a sight to see the large crowds in downtown.
“My must-have food item is a funnel cake, then I’ll look at all the new foods they have from year to year,” said Walker.
This will be Walker’s first year where he’ll be able to take his 1-year-old daughter and let her experience the fun.
Another new attraction is an expo/touch truck hosted by Emergency Management.
Tahlequah Main Street Association board member Jami Murphy was responsible for vendor check-in, and she expects there to be an even bigger crowd than past years, since this is the first time Red Fern hasn’t been canceled since 2019.
Crowds are expected to increase Saturday as weather forecasts show temperatures in the upper 70s and sunny skies. The movie "Where the Red Fern Grows," for which the festival is named, screens at the Tahlequah Public Library at 2 p.m.
Red Fern resumes Saturday morning at 7 a.m. downtown. Among the day's activities are more cultural demonstrations, the Miss Red Fern pageant, the rubber duck race, hound dog field trials, and more.
