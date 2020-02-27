The wife of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Dr. Jane Sanders, visited Tahlequah Thursday evening for a town hall with area residents.
A diverse crowd of people filled up The Venue, where people dressed in pro-Sanders attire holding “Bernie” signs, and waited to hear what the potential next first lady had to say. Most of the crowd appeared to support the senator from Vermont, and some even traveled from out of town to attend the event.
Judd Pickering came from Sallisaw with his daughter, Maysi Fields, 13, and both would like to see Sanders as the 46th president of the United States. Pickering said he had been hoping Sanders would run again in 2020.
“I’ve always been a Bernie supporter,” said Pickering. “I was his first time around, and my daughter showed an interest in politics the last two weeks, so I brought her up to see what the atmosphere is like and what Bernie’s wife is going to be talking about and some of the platforms. I’m kind of encouraging her to take a part in politics as she gets older.”
Many in the crowd were already sold on the idea of Sanders winning the White House. There were still individuals, though, who were hesitant to throw their support his way. Local resident Bill Edgar said he’s on the fence.
“I pretty well know, it’s just that I’m watching the other candidates,” he said. “Bernie’s the frontrunner, but I’m watching the other candidates to see if anybody else pops up. The last couple of weeks, I think Elizabeth Warren has been saying some good stuff. She’s been performing a lot better than she did before. I’m trying to stay undecided for that reason, just in case somebody else comes along.”
It’s not often that a national-level figure like Mrs. Sanders visits a rural Oklahoma town. Cherokee County and Tahlequah remain blue dots in a sea of red as far as the state Legislature goes. However, the last time a Democratic candidate received more voted than an opponent in a presidential election was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
Still, Sanders told a story about when her husband ran for mayor of Burlington, Vermont, to explain that every vote matters.
“The first time I ever heard him speak, I felt he just embodied everything I ever believed in, and I decided right then and there I had to work with him and hope that he became mayor,” she said. “He did, by 10 votes. That’s a message to everybody that every vote does count. We wouldn’t be here today if he hadn’t won that election.”
During her speech, Sanders discussed their family and highlighted her husband’s policies, including criminal justice reform, environmental protection, health care, protecting indigenous communities, and much more. She told the crowd of approximately 160 people that her husband will watch out for the blue-collar citizens of the country.
“The fact is, there is a difference in terms of where you give your attention,” said Sanders. “You all know that what you pay attention to is what flourishes. He will pay attention to the working families of this country, to the indigenous peoples of this country, to the vulnerable children and the seniors of this country. There are a lot of people paying attention to the corporate elite and to the 1 percent. They don’t need his attention and it’s on you.”
What's next
The Daily Press will have a followup story to detail more of Mrs. Sanders’ town hall speech in the Sunday edition of the TDP.
