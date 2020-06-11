Actual physical control charges were filed on a man who previously served time in prison for manslaughter after driving while drunk.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp filed charges against Rickey Christie for a March incident when he crashed his vehicle while intoxicated.
On March 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell observed a vehicle that had driven off the road across from the police department. The vehicle hit and knocked over support cables of an electrical pole on Choctaw Street.
Christie told officers he fell asleep while he was driving and veered off the road, where his vehicle got stuck in the mud. He said when he tried to get out of the mud, he lost control and his vehicle pulled the electrical cables out of the ground.
"I spoke to Christie and could detect the odor of an intoxicating beverage on his breath when he spoke," said Donnell. "I instructed him to walk across to the police department parking lot."
Donnell conducted a series of field sobriety tests on Christie, who purportedly didn't follow instructions and was unsteady on his feet. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christie was charged with actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, possession a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container of alcohol, and driving with license revoked.
Christie was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the March 30, 2005, death of Lisa LaDawn Pena, 42. Pena was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an intoxicated Christie on State Highway 82, south of Tahlequah.
In 2007, Christie was sentenced to 12 years and was incarcerated at John. Lilley Correctional Center in Boley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.