A convicted felon received a three-year suspended sentence and a $500 fine after pleading guilty last week in Cherokee County District Court to possession of firearms after having allegedly purchased them at a flea market in Woodall.
Three felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance were filed on May 3, 2023, against Tony Edward Rooks, 68, Tahlequah. He was also given a $20,000 bond.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, Rooks was arrested during a traffic stop after authorities pulled him over after observing a defective brake light.
While speaking with the driver, police saw a rifle on the passenger seat.
After the driver exited the vehicle, authorities found marijuana on his person, along with two more firearms inside the vehicle. He told police he purchased the firearms at the Woodall flea market.
According to court documents, on April 20, 2023, Rooks had in his vehicle, a Braztech A. Rossi 7mm single-shot breakover rifle, a Llama Maxi .45-caliber pistol, and a Marlin 783 .22-caliber WMR bolt-action rifle after having been convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in 1998.
The defendant first pleaded not guilty to the charges on June 21, 2023, before pleading guilty on July 19, 2023, before Special District Judge Gary Huggins.
Rooks was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann represented the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.