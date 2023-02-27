Two convicted felons who were charged with drug trafficking last year will appear in court in March and April.
On Oct. 7, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgts. Brad Baker and Richard Berry conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 82 for a defective brake lamp.
Charles Hagen said his driver's license was suspended, but Christopher Helton said his wasn't. Baker was waiting for dispatch to return the men's information when he had his K-9, Crush, perform an air sniff on the vehicle.
Crush alerted on the passenger side. Baker observed Helton moving rapidly inside the vehicle and he was told to step out. Berry searched Helton and found a handgun magazine in his pocket.
Hagen was detained, and admitted he and Helton were convicted felons. Helton told deputies where the gun was, and Baker located a loaded Smith and Wesson in the glove box.
Baker also found four baggies of what he believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Marijuana, three digital scales, and unused baggies were found in the vehicle as well.
Both men were booked on charges of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Helton and Hagen both pleaded not guilty to their recent charges.
Hagen was sentenced to 15 years' suspended sentence for a 2019 DUI charge for which he pleaded guilty. He also pleaded guilty to one count of burglary from 2005. He was sentenced to six years to the Department of corrections. A revocation hearing for two DUI charges was Monday, Feb. 27.
Helton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm after felony conviction in 2011 and was sentenced to five years to the DOC. He is slated for District Court April 5.
