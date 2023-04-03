A felony assault and battery hearing has been reset in Cherokee County District Court following an offer extended to the defendant, who is accused of shooting at someone.
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges were filed against Christian M. Wills, 24, Belleville, Illinois, on Jan. 9, 2023, with the crime allegedly having taken place late the night before.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, police were dispatched to a Cedar Avenue apartment after shots were reported fired. Upon arrival, police made contact with Demeshon Jones and Erika Callaway.
Jones told authorities Callaway had just left his apartment and as he was about to go to sleep, he heard two loud bangs on his door. Looking out the peephole, he did not recognize the person, so he grabbed his firearm and opened the door slowly.
According to reports, when he opened the door, Jones reported he believed the man pulled out a firearm, so he shot at the man before he could get the gun fully drawn.
The man then ran down the stairs and once he was in the parking lot he turned and fired two shots at Jones, who was standing on the balcony outside of his apartment. Jones then returned fire, firing three rounds before retreating back into his apartment.
Callaway told police when she left Jones’ apartment, a man she reportedly did not know approached her in the parking lot, took her keys away from her, and then stabbed the tires on Jones’ car before going up the stairs to Jones’ apartment.
Following the shootout, witnesses reported seeing a black Dodge Charger speeding out of the parking lot. Authorities were not immediately able to locate the vehicle, however, after checking the hospital parking lots, they found the vehicle parked in the wrong direction outside the W.W. Hastings Hospital Emergency Room.
According to reports, there was a blood trail leading from the vehicle to inside the hospital, where officers found Willis being attended to by hospital staff for a gunshot wound.
While searching Wills’ vehicle, authorities found a Glock gun box on the passenger seat with multiple magazines, one of which was covered in blood, and on the passenger floor was a Glock pistol covered in blood.
Wills pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023. Wills appeared again in court on March 22, 2023, where an offer was reportedly extended.
The defendant’s next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 31, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua C. King presiding. Wills is represented by local attorney BJ Baker, while First District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state.
