A felony charge of indecent exposure was reduced to a misdemeanor of outraging public decency after a Tahlequah woman pleaded guilty to exposing her breasts at Walmart and taking a photo.
The felony charge was filed in Cherokee County District Court on Jan. 17, 2023, against Jeanette Kelly Henson, 56.
On Jan. 23, 2023, she first pleaded not guilty to the crime.
According to police reports, authorities were dispatched to Walmart on Dec. 17, 2022, in reference to a female exposing her breast and taking pictures with her phone.
Employees reportedly told police this was not the first time Henson had exposed herself.
When authorities asked the defendant why she exposed herself and took a photo, Henson reportedly told police she was taking photos of her bed bug bites but could not answer as to why she had exposed herself previously.
Henson also received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on unsupervised probation.
