A felony case wherein a woman has been accused of embezzling money from the local radio station has been postponed until May to give the defendant an opportunity to pay restitution.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court on Nov. 1, 2022, against Mellissa Kai Robinson, age 41.
According to court documents, between Sept. 8, 2022, and Oct. 8, 2022, Robinson reportedly embezzled the sum of $1,260. The money had belonged to KEOK Radio station and had purportedly been entrusted to the defendant by the business.
During her initial appearance on Nov. 29, 2022, Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 24, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
