At least two felony jury trials are slated to begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Cherokee County District Court, with one defendant accused of lewd molestation.
Brandon Lynn Wallace, was charged with three counts of lewd molestation after he was accused of touching minors and exposing himself in 2021.
According to court records of hearsay statements, the victim told family members Wallace touched her during the summer of her fourth grade year.
The notice with intent to use evidence of other crimes stated Wallace was accused of messaging a 14-year-old girl and asking her if she wanted to see "it" before he was seen fondling himself in front of her.
Wallace is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, and Eric M. Jordan will prosecute the case. The jury trial will start at 9 a.m.
Also slated to appear in district court for jury trial is Haley Lucinda Hathcox, who is accused of shooting a girl in the neck during an altercation. She was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm.
Grand River Dam Authority Police were dispatched to a disturbance at Eagle Bluff Resort on May 29, 2021. Witnesses said there was a verbal argument between the two females when Hathcox reportedly shot the girl.
Officers said the gun malfunctioned when Hathcox allegedly tried shooting the girl's boyfriend and she was taken to the ground.
According to court documents, Mike Bailey is representing Hathcox and Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan is prosecuting the case. The trial is Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.