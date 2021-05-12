Three Northeastern State University programs were added to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Higher Education College List.
NSU's bachelors of criminal justice, homeland security and certificate of emergency management and planning were recently recognized under the FEMA Higher Education College Program.
According to FEMA's website, the Higher Education Program is meant "to engage academia, emergency management professional organizations and practitioners to work together to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation through education and research to meet the challenges that confront the nation."
"People who are looking for emergency management, homeland security and criminal justice programs are able to locate our available programs and feel confident they are receiving the highest quality of education available in these programs," said Dr. Rebekah Doyle, assistant professor.
For information about the FEMA Higher Education program visit https://training.fema.gov/hiedu/collegelist/. To learn more about NSU criminal justice, emergency preparedness and homeland security programs at https://academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice/DegreePrograms/default.aspx.
