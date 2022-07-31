Oklahoma residents who receive Social Security payments or other government assistance should not be concerned that FEMA disaster assistance will affect their benefits.
FEMA disaster assistance is not taxable income. Accepting a FEMA grant will not affect Social Security benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or other federal programs.
Federal disaster grants help pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources. Applying with nonprofit or faith-based agencies does not make individuals eligible for FEMA assistance; they must apply with FEMA.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. When applying for assistance, have the following information readily available: a current phone number; an address at the time of the disaster and the address where the applicant is now staying; Social Security number, if available; a general list of damage and losses if known; and insurance policy number and name of agent or company.
Anyone who needs an accommodation or assistance due to a disability should ask FEMA at the time of applying or anytime throughout the assistance process. Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. Those using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, must give FEMA the number for that service. FEMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats, such as large- print, audio, and electronic versions.
The agency also provides free services to help survivors communicate with its staff and understand FEMA programs. Among the aids are: information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA's website and social media; qualified American Sign Language interpreters; qualified multilingual interpreters; and information written in multiple languages
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
